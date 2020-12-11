Kenya: Policeman, Three Others Deny Sh16 Million Robbery Charge

11 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

A police officer and three employees of a city computer company have been charged with violently robbing their employer of Sh16 million.

Police Constable Walter Keverenge was charged on Thursday alongside Bernard Ogutu Okech, Albert Okech Ochola and Wycliffe Mbarani Mukunza.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, they denied violently robbing Daksha Patel of $150,000 (Sh16,720,500) while armed with pistols.

A defence lawyer protested against the charging of the suspects, claiming they are underpaid and subjected to servitude, and that they had been agitating for higher pay when they were arrested and accused of stealing from their boss.

"The charge stems from their agitation for better pay," the lawyer said, adding that the intention was to portray them negatively "to ensure the court slaps them with punitive bail terms".

"The accused are making money for the employer yet they are poorly paid. While asking for better pay, they have been framed," he claimed and asked the court to grant them reasonable release terms.

The prosecution protested, saying the four committed a serious offence that attracts a harsh penalty. He urged the court to consider the seriousness of the offence, which carries a life sentence.

The magistrate released the four suspects on a Sh700,000 cash bail each.

The case will be mentioned on December 17.

