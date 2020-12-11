Kenya: Two Killed in Lorry-Car Crash in Kirinyaga

Two people, including a nine-year-old schoolboy, died while a third one was seriously injured in a road accident in Kirinyaga County.

The survivor, aged 45 years, suffered multiple leg and hand fractures and he was rushed to Karatina Hospital in a critical condition.

According to witnesses, the Wednesday night accident occurred when a lorry ferrying maize flour was in collision with a car in Kibirigwi Village in Ndia Constituency.

The lorry was heading towards Sagana from Karatina while the car was travelling to Nyeri from Nairobi.

Witnesses said the lorry swerved before it hit the car, killing the two instantly.

"We saw the lorry cross over to the side of the small car before it crashed into it," one of the witnesses said.

The accident caused a major traffic snarl-up as residents and police blocked the usually busy Makutano-Nyeri road as they rescued the survivor who had been trapped in the small car.

The lorry driver was arrested and locked up at Baricho police station.

Careless driving

Kirinyaga West Sub-County police boss Joseph Mwika said the lorry driver will be charged with causing death by careless driving.

Mr Mwika advised drivers to observe traffic rules to avoid such accidents.

Mr Mwika said the dead were yet to be identified.

Bodies of the victims were taken to the mortuary while the badly damaged vehicles were towed to Baricho police station.