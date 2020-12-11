Namibia: Geingob Reshuffles Diplomatic Pack

Former presidential affairs minister Martin Andjaba as well as former international relations executive director Selma Ashipala-Musavyi will return to the diplomatic fold, while former National Council chairperson Margaret Mensah-Williams and ex-Tsumeb councillor Lebbius Tobias are among new ambassadors appointed by President Hage Geingob.

New Era understands Andjaba, who is a career diplomat, will be appointed as the country's representative to Germany, while Ashipala-Musavyi will return to West Africa where she once served as ambassador before, representing the country in Nigeria and Ghana. Ashipala-Musavyi also previously served as Namibia's ambassador to Liberia. She will replace current ambassador Charles Josob, who will be redeployed to Finland.

Mensah-Williams is headed for Washington, US and will replace Monica Nashandi.

Presidency spokesperson Alfredo Hengari confirmed the appointments yesterday.

Former Namibian high commissioner to Botswana Mbapeua Muvangua is also returning to the diplomatic fold and will replace Samuel Nuuyoma in Brazil.

Deputy head of mission to South Africa Nicklaas Kandjii will take up the role of high commissioner to Zimbabwe. Herman Diamonds will head to Malaysia whereas Elvis Shiweda has been appointed new ambassador to Senegal.

Julia Imene-Chanduru will be designated to the Swiss Confederation and permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), whereas Dr Mekondjo Kaapanda-Girnus is headed to Belgium to replace veteran diplomat Kaire Mbuende whose term came to an end.

