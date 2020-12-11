Namibia Recommits to Human Rights Protection

In celebrating Human Rights Day, Namibia has pledged to continue recognizing the importance of promoting and protecting all fundamental human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development, to realise the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

In October 2019, Namibia was elected to serve on the United Nations Human Rights Council for the period 2020 to 2022, believing that it would make a positive contribution to the work of the Council which is essential for realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Therefore, international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said during Namibia's term on the Human Rights Council, the country continues to recognize the importance of promoting and protecting all fundamental human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development, to realise the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

Namibia joins the international community in celebrating Human Rights Day, which honours the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 72 years ago on 10 December 1948, and has been a beacon lighting the way to dignity and equality for all, regardless of nationality, place of residence, gender, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language, or any other status.

She said the fundamentality importance of human rights has become greater in the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Therefore, the 2020 theme of this year's Human Rights Day; Recover Better -Stand up for Human Rights which focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring human rights are central to recovery efforts is a reminder that we will only reach common global goals such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals if countries cooperate unilaterally; thereby applying human rights standards to globally eradicate entrenched, systematic, and intergenerational inequalities, exclusion and discrimination," she stated.

Further, she said Namibia has continued to honour the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that has inspired liberation movements, and led to better access to justice, social protection, economic opportunities, and political participation, at both a global and domestic level.

"Where governments have respected their commitments of this universal declaration, the dignity of its citizens have been uplifted, suffering has been prevented, and the foundations for a fairer and equitable society were laid," she noted.

In recognition of Human Rights Day on December 10, US ambassador to Namibia Lisa Johnson also voiced her support for the important principles that this day represents.

She said human rights are what give strength to Namibia, the United States, and all other democratic societies that share their values.

"As the US ambassador, I deeply respect the way that fundamental human rights make Namibia strong.

Free and fair democratic elections include every citizen in civic governance.

Your free press gives voice to all Namibians. Freedoms of expression and assembly empower you to voice your concerns and demand change to address social problems like corruption and gender-based violence. These are the rights that make our communities and countries strong. Perhaps most importantly, believing in human rights means believing that every person has dignity and deserves respect," she expressed.

On Human Rights Day, she offered her full support for Namibians, Americans, and all individuals around the world who believe in and work for the fundamental rights.

