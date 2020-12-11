Kenya Power to Pay Developer Sh20 Million for Trespass

Kenya Power has been ordered to compensate a private developer more than Sh20 million for encroaching on private land where it has constructed a 132KV power line.

The Environment and Land Court in Mombasa established that the utility company unlawfully invaded the 4.7 acre property, which had been preserved for construction of a factory, and put up its structures.

Justice Charles Yano noted in his ruling that there was no evidence presented to the court showing that Kenya Power obtained the consent of Mr Ajit Bhogal to erect the second 132KV line through his land and that the development has denied him the use of about 1.5 acres of the property.

"It is, therefore, my finding and I so hold that KP trespassed on Mr Bhogal's land and the trespass is continuing. In the circumstances of this case, this court grants the sum of Sh20 million as general damages for trespass," said Justice Yano.

He further directed the electricity company to negotiate proper wayleave agreement with the plaintiff within 120 days from the date of the judgment.

The judge, however, declined to issue a permanent injunction barring Kenya Power from entering, re-entering or remaining upon the property as had been requested by the private developer.

This was after the electricity company told the court that the second 132KV electric lines are already in place and that the power lines supply power from Rabai to Kipevu and serve the coastal region.

Justice Yano instead noted that the company be given time to negotiate appropriate rights of way with the private developer to avert the negative effects that will come with granting injunctive orders as sought by Mr Bhogal.

"In my view, it would be impractical at this stage to grant the injunction order sought as that would mean the removal of the power line on the section and (in) doing so incapacitate the whole line and cause untold suffering to the populace and the public facilities along the line," said the judge.

The private developer had sued the company demanding compensation of up to Sh300 million calculated at the rate of Sh15 million per year for 20 years, claiming that he has been unable to develop and or commercialise his property owing to the actions of the company.

The court, however, declined to award him such a huge amount of money on grounds that no evidence was brought as to how he had arrived at a figure of Sh15 million per year.

"This court can therefore in the circumstances only grant nominal damages as provided by law. The basis of awarding exemplary damages is to punish the defendant for his conduct. At the same time, punitive damages should not be awarded to enrich the plaintiff," said the judge.

Kenya Power, which already had a wayleave for the first 132KV electric power line, told the court that it constructed the second electric power lines with a view to reinforcing the power output within the coastal region.

Wayleave notice

It then wrote to the private developer several times that it needed another wayleave trace through his property but when he declined, the company went ahead to construct the facility since it was "extremely necessary".

In his claim before the court, Mr Bhogal lamented that the decision to build the facility has made him suffer loss and damages in the diminution of its value and saleability.

He told the court that when he bought the land measuring 4.7 acres, he wanted to set up a pre-fabricated panels workshop and a factory but the same could not be done as the company had moved in and constructed the power lines.

"I built a warehouse that was to house the workshop but the same needed extension, which was curtailed by the restriction," he said

Mr Bhogal further told the court that the first line divided his property into 80:20 and the second one is passing near the warehouse which occupies a portion measuring 80 per cent making work for cranes impossible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The second line was not within the first line wayleave trace and consequently, it has rendered a large portion of the suit property unusable. The second line is occupying about 60,000 square feet (1.5 acres), which is not being put to use because of the overhead lines," he said.

The electricity company, however, said in its defence that it established in 2005 that the plaintiff had encroached on its way leaves trace of 30 metres by extending his wall to the existing 132KV line.

It denied encroaching into Mr Bhogal's property insisting that the second 132KV line is within the approved wayleaves trace.

"The defendant denies being a trespasser and reiterates that it is the plaintiff who has encroached on the defendant's wayleaves trace and denies that the plaintiff has suffered loss and damage," said the electricity company.

Kenya Power noted that the company normally seeks consent from registered landowners and, in this case, the consent was sought but the plaintiff declined on grounds that his plot would be sterile.