Kenya: Decorated Prisons Officer Adds a Feather in His Cap

Graduating from the University of Nairobi with a Master of Arts degree in International Studies at the School of Diplomacy and International Studies is just another achievement for Dixon Mwakazi.

Mr Mwakazi, 53, is the former Kenya Prisons Service spokesman and currently serves as the Regional Prisons Commander for Eastern Region.

"Today's achievement is a testimony to a lifetime effort, continuous improvement of myself and not being satisfied with the ordinary," he says.

The graduation is a culmination of studies started when he attended the National Defence College course on strategic security studies.

As part of the course, one does a University of Nairobi course in international studies.

Mr Mwakazi is married to Catherine Binelli, a Cameroonian-Kenyan and is a father of two Agatha (21), a student at Carleton University, Canada and Michelle (19) of Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Mr Mwakazi joined the Kenya Prisons Service in July 1991 as a cadet chief inspector having been seconded by the Public Service Commission of Kenya.

"I never applied to join Kenya Prisons. I was seconded by the Public Service Commission. Over the years, I have served in different capacities in the field and in Headquarters where I was the spokesperson of the Kenya Prisons Service. I later served in several stations before being appointed the Regional Prisons Commander Nyanza (RPC) from 2018 to 2019 and as Personal Assistant to the Commissioner-General of Prisons before my posting to Eastern Region as Commander in December last year," he says.

Parallel degree

After sitting his secondary school exams, he joined Kenyatta University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Before joining the Kenya Prisons Service, he briefly studied law as a pioneer student of the parallel degree programme at the School of Law, University of Nairobi.

His background in law would later come in handy when, in partnership with Human Rights organisation, he set up the Kenya Prisons Paralegal Project.

As an Assistant Commissioner-General of Prisons (ACGP), Mr Mwakazi could very likely be the only prisons officer in Kenya trained by all security organs over the years, starting from the National Youth Service (pre-university course), the military and police at pre-deployment and other peacekeeping courses before serving in the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and UNDP Somalia in 2006 and 2012 respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Congo, I served for one and a half years while in Somalia, I served for one year as a mentor trainer and expert in mission. In Puntland, I managed to oversee training of officers of the Puntland Custodial Corps as well as oversaw refurbishment and opening of a modern prison in Gardo town. I was honoured when the prison was opened by then president of Puntland state Mohamed Farole and the Danish Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia whose country funded its construction," he says.

The father of two girls is also a human rights and counter-terrorism expert trained at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in the United States.

"My focus is in researching and applying soft power in deterring terrorism, especially recruitment and radicalisation in prisons, with special focus on youthful offenders by training and mentoring them," he says.

As part of his training for peacekeeping duties, he attended United Nations courses at the Legon Centre for International Studies (LECIA), University of Ghana (2003) and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Accra, Ghana (2002).

"I strongly believe that with this checkered experience, there are strong possibilities in serving in diplomatic posts for Kenya and the United Nations in the near future and rising within the Kenya Prisons service command structure," he says.

As the Regional Commander for Eastern, Mr Mwakazi is in charge of 23 prisons.