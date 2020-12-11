Namibia/Tanzania: Nakathila Vows to Destroy Tanzania's Amos... Boxing Bonanza Tomorrow

Namibia's super featherweight boxer Jeremiah 'Lowkey' Nakathila, who is set to defend his WBO Global title this weekend, has vowed to cut through his Tanzanian challenger Emmanuel Amos like a sharp knife through butter when they square off tomorrow at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino.

Nakathila, who holds an impressive record of 20 wins and one defeat from 21 professional bouts, will tomorrow defend his title against Amos in the main fight of the 'Together as One Part 2' boxing bonanza, which will also see some of the country's top boxers in action.

At this week's build-up press conference held in the capital, a confident Nakathila held no words back as he cautioned Amos to prepare for the worst when they take to the ring tomorrow, saying he will take his time to tear the visiting Tanzanian apart.

"First of all I want to thank our sponsor MTC for making this fight possible. I am ready for Saturday's fight. I promise to demolish him in a few rounds. I am going to stop him in the first rounds or maybe the second round. But I will give him time before I'll take over the fight and finish him off," said the upbeat Nakathila.

At the opposite end of the table, a relaxed and soft-spoken Amos, speaking through his interpreter, said he was excited to be fighting Nakathila and promised fans that he will put up a breath-taking show that will leave fans in awe.

"I am very excited to take on Nakathila, who is a very good and talented boxer. Namibia and Africa at large will witness a great fight come Saturday. Everyone who will be watching this fight is in for a great show as I'm ready," said Amos, who boasts 15 wins, three draws and one loss from 19 fights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the main supporting fight, undefeated Mikka Shonena will be in action against Brendon Deres of Zimbabwe when he defends his WBO Africa welterweight title over 10 rounds, while top prospect Harry Simon Jnr will also take to the ring to confront Petson Mutengwa of Zimbabwe in an international junior welterweight six-rounder.

Also in action tomorrow night will be Phillipus 'Energy' Nghitummbwa, who takes on Ronald Tamani and Charles Shinima who squares off against Zimbabwe's Liberty Muwani, while Paulinus 'John John' Ndjolonimus will go toe to toe with Tinashe Zihove of Zimbabwe in a card that will also see a horde of the country's rising stars in action.

The boxing bonanza will be held behind closed doors but will however be streamed live on all MTC social media platforms and live on NBC TV.

- mkambukwe@nepc.com.na