Namibia: Second Covid Wave Fears Grow

Namibians were grappling yesterday with fears of a second Covid-19 wave similar to the one experienced in neighbouring South Africa after 301 new infections were recorded.

The latest figure for one day is 15 cases less than the highest ever of 316 recorded in August this year, since the Covid-19 outbreak began in Namibia in March.

Of the 301 cases, 207 are from Windhoek alone.

Khomas region makes up 69% of the cases, the Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula revealed.

Of these cases 152 are female while 149 are male. The age range is between 5 months and 83 years.

Erongo region also recorded 33 of which the highest is from Walvis Bay (15) and Swakopmund (13).

Both the //Kharas and Oshana regions recorded 17 cases.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the resurgence of Covid-19 cases was worrying. "This is a clear indication of a resurgence of cases, therefore doubling efforts is urgently required to curb further transmission," said Shangula. Shangula expressed concern that Windhoek continues to register a high number of cases.

He urged those travelling to other parts of the country during the festive season, especially to regions currently recording a low number of cases, to observe Covid-19 preventative measures.

"We re-emphasise the need for all the members of the public to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by practising social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, staying at home if feeling unwell and seeking medical care early if having a fever, cough and difficulty breathing," said Shangula.

At present, the country has 1 394 active cases of which nine are in a critical condition in Windhoek and one in Erongo.

In addition to the high cases, the country also recorded three deaths, two in Windhoek and another from Oshakati.

Apart from the cases reported, the country has also recorded 23 recoveries bringing the recoveries total to 14 218 cases.

The country has a cumulative number of 15 773. - nashipala@nepc.com.na