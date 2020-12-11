South Africa: Life Plus 10 Years Sentence for Murderer

press release

Samuel Rwantsana (33) appeared before Mthatha High Court for sentencing following his arrest by Hawk's Serious Organise Crime Mthatha on 01 January 2015 for the murder of Vuyisani Masoka (29).

On 31 December 2014, Vuyisani Masoka was shot dead at Katilumle Village in Ngqeleni. Rwantsana was arrested in possession of an unlawful firearm which was linked to the death of Vuyisani Masoka through ballistics.

Rwantsana has been in custody since his arrest in January 2015 till his sentence today. He was then convicted on 07 December 2020 and today he was sentenced by Mthatha High Court on the following counts:

Count 1: Murder to life sentence

Count 4: possession of unlawful firearm 5 years imprisonment

Count 5: possession of ammunition, 5 years imprisonment

The Provincial Head of Eastern Cape DPCI, Maj Gen Obed Ngwenya has applauded the investigation and prosecution teams for the conviction. "The DPCI shall continue to impartially deal with cases without fear, favour or prejudice regardless of the position that the suspect is holding and also shows the community at large that killing someone is a serious offense".