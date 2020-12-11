South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for Cash-in-Transit Related Cases

10 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 39-year-old suspect is appearing today before the Kuruman Magistrate's court following his arrest in a joint operation by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and SAPS tracking team on 08 December 2020 for cash-in-transit related crimes.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Hartswater after being sought by the police. He is allegedly involved in series of cash-in-transit robberies that took place in 2018 around Kuruman and Pampierstad.

Currently he has been positively identified for his involvement in the Kuruman case of cash-in-transit robbery wherein two security officers are said to have been robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by six armed suspects. The incident took place at the Price chain wholesale in Kuruman.

Kuruman case wherein three security officers were allegedly robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by six armed suspects and one of the officers was disarmed during the robbery.

Pampierstad case where security personnel is reported to have been robbed an undisclosed amount of money by six suspects. One security guard was shot in the leg at the shopping complex in Pampierstad.

