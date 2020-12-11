South Africa: Search and Seizure Operation in Two Buffalo City Municipality Offices

press release

This morning the Serious Corruption investigation in the Buffalo City Municipality conducted a search and seizure operation at the municipal offices where there are allegations of corruption in of an estimated R30 million earmarked for Covid-19 food vouchers.

The team confiscated documents and electronic equipment which contains information to further the investigation. The allegations are that supply chain processes were flaunted by Supply Chain Manager with 18 service providers in the procurement of food vouchers for Covid-19.

Investigation continues.