South Africa: Limpopo SAPS Embarks On Operation Basadi in Seshego

press release

The joint Provincial operation Basadi was conducted in the Seshego policing area outside the City of Polokwane, yesterday on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Policing, Major General Jan Scheepers and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Corporate Services Major General Christine Morakaladi. In attendance, was the Capricorn District Commissioner Major General Lesiba Mashilo and the Provincial head of POCC Brigadier Dikeledi Mangena, the Provincial Head of Management Intervention Brigadier Huma and the Mopani District VISPOL Commander Brigadier Mashila Joined by several more other senior Police officers and members of the police from all levels of command.

The members who participated during this operation were mostly female Police officials led by Major General Morakaladi with the support of female law enforcement officials from various Government Departments which was conducted through roadblocks and stop and searches including tracing of wanted suspects, raiding of illegal liquor trade, etc.

The operation commenced with a joint parade which was addressed by Major General Morakaladi.

In her special message to all members, Major General Moralakadi encouraged them to work according to the Police mandate at all times. She concluded by giving the operational members the marching orders, to hit the ground running.

Parallel to the operation, Major General Moralakadi and her entourage paid a courtesy visit to Moloto Tribal Authority at Moletji Moshate.

The Police Units participated during this operation include the Limpopo Highway Patrol Team, Polokwane VCIU, Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison, Flash, POCC, Detectives with the support from the Department of Home Affairs, the Provincial and Municipal Traffic Police.

The following successes were achieved during this operation:

* Two undocumented persons;

* One Drunk and driving;

* 28 people tested for drunk and driving;

* 30 vehicle tested and the total amount of R39500.00. of summons were issued for contravention of the road Traffic Act.