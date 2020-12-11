South Africa: Limpopo SAPS Embarks On Operation Basadi in Seshego

10 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The joint Provincial operation Basadi was conducted in the Seshego policing area outside the City of Polokwane, yesterday on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Policing, Major General Jan Scheepers and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Corporate Services Major General Christine Morakaladi. In attendance, was the Capricorn District Commissioner Major General Lesiba Mashilo and the Provincial head of POCC Brigadier Dikeledi Mangena, the Provincial Head of Management Intervention Brigadier Huma and the Mopani District VISPOL Commander Brigadier Mashila Joined by several more other senior Police officers and members of the police from all levels of command.

The members who participated during this operation were mostly female Police officials led by Major General Morakaladi with the support of female law enforcement officials from various Government Departments which was conducted through roadblocks and stop and searches including tracing of wanted suspects, raiding of illegal liquor trade, etc.

The operation commenced with a joint parade which was addressed by Major General Morakaladi.

In her special message to all members, Major General Moralakadi encouraged them to work according to the Police mandate at all times. She concluded by giving the operational members the marching orders, to hit the ground running.

Parallel to the operation, Major General Moralakadi and her entourage paid a courtesy visit to Moloto Tribal Authority at Moletji Moshate.

The Police Units participated during this operation include the Limpopo Highway Patrol Team, Polokwane VCIU, Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison, Flash, POCC, Detectives with the support from the Department of Home Affairs, the Provincial and Municipal Traffic Police.

The following successes were achieved during this operation:

* Two undocumented persons;

* One Drunk and driving;

* 28 people tested for drunk and driving;

* 30 vehicle tested and the total amount of R39500.00. of summons were issued for contravention of the road Traffic Act.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.