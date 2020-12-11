South Africa: Two Men Nabbed for Burglary

10 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 8 December 2020 at 01:00, security officers were on duty at a business premises in Zayeka area, Sweetwaters when they heard a noise emanating from the premises.

They went to check and they saw an unknown man next to the computer room climbing through the window. They also spotted another man disposing of computers before fleeing. The two suspects were apprehended with the assistance of the community and were handed over to police. Six computers and two cellphones were taken. An investigation that was conducted by police led them to one of the suspect's home in Caluza area.

Upon searching the premises, police recovered computers valued at R45 000 which were stolen at Zayeka. Several shoes, takkies, cosmetics and three cellphones valued at R15 000 were all seized by police. A vehicle that was used in the commission of the offence was recovered by police and was taken to the police pound. Two suspects aged 21 and 27 were placed under arrest for burglary. The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other burglary cases. They are expected to appear before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen property.

