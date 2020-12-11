South Africa: Former Crime Intelligence CFO Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment

press release

Former Crime Intelligence Chief Financial Officer, Maj Gen Solomon Lazarus was sentenced this morning by the Pretoria Magistrates court for corruption following a nine year-long intensive investigation by the Serious Corruption Investigation.

The investigation which began in 2011 into the procurement of vehicles by Lazarus for Crime Intelligence from Atlantis Motors, a service provider to the South African Police Service progressed with the arrest of Lazarus in 2012. The relationship with Atlantis motors resulted into a slush fund being created. Lazarus allegedly received gratification for the sales of four vehicles including a Kia Picanto, Nissan Murano, a Honda motorcycle and a Honda all-terrain vehicle (ATV). He is alleged to have benefitted over R200 000. Lazarus was finally convicted last year in September.

Lazarus applied for leave to appeal the sentencing which was denied and leave to appeal the conviction on some of the charges which he was granted. He was granted R10 000 bail.

Dishonesty undertaken by a police officer or a person entrusted with authority to acquire illicit benefit or person gain will not go unnoticed by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and will ensure that the perpetrators thereof are brought to book.