South Africa: Buitenverwachting's New 'Beyond' Defines Its Name

11 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bianca Coleman

Peter Tempelhoff is rounding off a turbulent year in the restaurant business with a new partnership with Buitenverwachting in Constantia, where he has opened beyond, which references the translation of the wine farm's name: 'beyond expectation'.

Funny story: once upon a time, two men walked into a stationery shop... this is perhaps not the joke you were expecting but truth is stranger than fiction. It was a chance meeting in Waltons - yes, the stationery shop - between chef and restaurateur Peter Tempelhoff and Lars Maack, owner of Buitenverwachting, that has resulted in the opening of beyond at the end of November 2020.

That was in August 2020, around the time I interviewed Tempelhoff at his renowned city centre restaurant FYN following a spectacular Japanese-inspired multiple course luncheon. On that day, he said: "If you've got the propensity to do it and you've got the inner strength to invest... this is a really good time to start looking for opportunities."

When we sat down together again in the first week of December 2020, when beyond was only a week old, Tempelhoff said he had had no idea then how true that statement would be for him, citing concern that launching...

