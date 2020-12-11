Nigeria: EFCC Confirms Arrest of Fleeing Maina's Son

11 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed to the court on Thursday that Faisal, son of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested.

The EFCC said the 21-year-old Faisal, who jumped bail on June 24, was apprehended by security operatives on Wednesday night.

Faisal, son of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, was declared wanted by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Faisal is facing a three-count money laundering charge the anti-graft agency preferred against him.

Trial Justice Okon Abang had in a ruling on November 24, revoked his bail, even as he issued a bench warrant for security agencies to arrest him wherever he is found.

