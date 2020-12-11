Nigeria: Be More Transparent in Post Covid-19 Programmes, House Tells Govt

Abuja — The House of Representatives has urged the executive to introduce extra measures that would enhance transparency in the implementation of programs aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 on Nigerians in the post pandemic era.

The House also urged government agencies handling palliative programs to publicise them in a more robust manner in order to improve awareness on them.

It further resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee that would liaise with the relevant agencies charged with the distribution of the palliatives to ensure that they got to the people.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance that was sponsored by Hon. Ferdinand Nwankwo on the need to monitor the distribution of post COVID-19 pandemic palliatives.

Nwankwo said while moving the motion that the House is aware of the intentions of the executive to stimulate growth in the economy and enhance the survival of citizens' means of livelihood both in the private and the public sector.

He expressed concerns that the #EndSARS protests revealed that some palliatives meant for distribution to the public were kept in warehouses across the states while Nigerian citizens they were meant for were hungry and wallowing in penury.

He said that there was insufficient information about the palliatives and other intervention measures employed by government, which left the citizens with no option than to believe that the whole exercise lacked transparency.

Nwankwo said: "The House is worried that as many as the programs are, and as much funds that have already been deployed into them, complaints abound nationwide from teeming Nigerian citizens who have not felt the impact of the palliative measures. This means that the programs are yet to get to the grassroots across the federation."