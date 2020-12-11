Morocco: Blunt Dealmaking in Morocco Highlights U.S. Disregard for African Affairs

Martine Perret/UN Photo
Peacekeepers have been stationed in Western Sahara since 1991 when the UN mission, MINURSO, was established (file photo).
11 December 2020
Council on Foreign Relations (New York)
Blog By Michelle Gavin

Too often, the Trump Administration's engagement with Africa has been characterized by insults and neglect. In their final days in office, Administration officials have doubled down on that posture, treating relations with the African Union and its member states as an irrelevant detail in their zeal to find quick wins on favored issues. Whether this approach serves the long-term interests of the United States is very much debatable.

On December 10, news broke of a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between Morocco and Israel. Directly linked to that agreement was a U.S. commitment to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed territory since 1975 and host to a United Nations peacekeeping mission since 1991. The transactional nature of the Western Sahara decision is explicit; it is framed as a reward to Morocco for cooperating with U.S. diplomats and Israel.

Not only are the rights of the Sahrawi people living in Western Sahara to self-determination irrelevant in this framework, so too, apparently, is the position of the African Union, which recognizes the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic as a member state. Many African states, particularly those with a recent experience of settler colonialism, view the Western Sahara issue through the lens of their own anti-colonial experiences, and while many also desire positive relations with Morocco, there is clearly no consensus on the continent to simply acquiesce to Moroccan's claim on the territory.

Tinkering with African borders from Washington to serve the interests of its Middle East diplomacy is highly unlikely to reflect well on the United States, or on Israel. The notion that the African fallout doesn't matter is extraordinarily shortsighted. Africa holds three non-permanent Security Council seats, is home to some of the most alarming and ambitious violent extremist movements in the world, and is essential to addressing global challenges from pandemics to climate change.

How Africa, with the world's youngest demographics, charts its course in the coming decades will have a great deal of influence on global governance and geopolitical competition. When the United States wants cooperation from African states, Washington uses the language of partnership. Our credibility in those moments, and our security overall, is not enhanced when we position ourselves as contemptuous of African institutions and the rights of African peoples.

Blog posts represent the views of CFR fellows and staff and not those of CFR, which takes no institutional positions.

Read the original article on Council on Foreign Relations.

Copyright © 2020 Council on Foreign Relations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.