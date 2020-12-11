Nigeria: Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against Obaseki

11 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mudiaga Affe

The tribunal held that the petitioners failed to file the pre-hearing notice.

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Edo State on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Action Alliance (AA) party challenging the exclusion of the party and its candidate in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Prior to the ruling, Onyechi Ikpeazu, counsel to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are first and second respondents respectively, had on Monday argued that the petitioner failed to file for issuance of pre-hearing notice, which is one of the conditions required by the Electoral Act 2010. The tribunal consequently adjourned to Friday, December 11( today), for ruling.

In a unanimous ruling, the tribunal led by Chukwudi Nwakwo, its chairperson, held that in the petition against the first and second respondents, the petitioners failed to file the pre-hearing notice.

As a result, Mr Nwakwo ruled that the petitioners were deemed to have abandoned the petition and, thereafter, dismissed the suit.

The other members of the tribunal are Abdulrazak Abdulkareem and Josephine Ayua.

The petition is one of five filed by various individuals and their political parties at the tribunal in their bid to nullify the victory of Mr Obaseki in the poll.

Others include the petition of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Iboi, against INEC and Mr Obaseki, as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu; and the petition of the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM) against INEC, PDP, Mr Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The remaining two petitions are that of Tracy Agol against INEC, PDP and Mr Obaseki; and the petition of the Action Peoples Party (APP) against Mr Obaseki, PDP, and INEC.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.