Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Pledeges Speedy Passage of Finance Bill

Abuja — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed the commitment of the House to speedily pass the 2020 Finance Bill.

The speaker said the bill was critical to the success of the 2021 budget, as it made provisions to support the recovery of the Nigerian economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari had transmitted the bill to the National Assembly on December 1.

The president's covering letter noted partly, "The Finance Bill, 2020 seeks to support the implementation of the 2021 Budget by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other laws."

Gbajabiamila, who was speaking at a one-day public hearing organised by the House Committee on Finance on the bill in Abuja, stated that funding the budget to support economic recovery and address other challenges was the reason the House gave immediate attention to the bill.

He said, "the Finance Bill which we have gathered here to consider and to contribute to, will determine amongst other things, our ability as a nation to fund the 2021 budget, meet the obligations of government and implement policies to build infrastructure, address the problem of insecurity, grow the economy, and provide jobs that pay a living wage and lift families out of poverty.

"It is an important piece of legislation, deserving of thorough consideration, and reasoned debate by the parliament of the people, acting in the best interests of the people.

"We have a responsibility as legislators to meticulously review and examine every aspect of this Bill to ensure that we produce a legislative document that is clear in its objectives, thoughtful in the mandates it imposes and reflective of the best aspirations of all our citizens."

Gbajabiamila added that the public hearing provided an opportunity for a broad-based discussion on the bill, urging full participation from major stakeholders.

He spoke further, "This public hearing moves us closer to that laudable objective by providing an opportunity for citizens and legislators to jointly consider the contents of the Bill.

"It is expected that over the course of this public hearing, citizens will advance ideas and make recommendations that will improve the quality of the legislation and ensure the varied interests and considerations of all Nigerians are taken into view before final enactment into law of this essential legislation".

In her presentation, the minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Zainab Usman, said the major reason behind the bill was to address issues that were lacking in the 2019 Finance Bill as well as deepen the innovations it had started.