Nigeria's Ambassador to U.S., Sylvanus Nsofor, Dies At 85

Nigeria's outgoing Ambassador to the United States, Sylvanus Nsofor, died on Thursday at the age of 85, the presidency has confirmed.

President Muhammadu Buhari described Mr Nsofor as "an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due."

Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, said the envoy's death came as a shock to the mission. He praised Mr Nsofor as a man of integrity, who gave his best in the service of his country.

"The late ambassador was a patriotic Nigerian, who served the nation well both as a judge and as a diplomat. As a judge, he discharged his duties without fear or favour," he said.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to Canada, Amb Adeyinka Asekun, said he received the news of with "shock".

"I pray that the Almighty will comfort his widow and all those he left behind, and grant them the grace to bear the loss," he said.

Mr Nsofor, a retired justice of Nigeria's Court of Appeal assumed office as Nigeria's ambassador to the US on November 13, 2017.

He succeeded Prof Adebowale Adefuye, who also died towards the end of his tenure in 2017.