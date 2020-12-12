Tanzania: Unity in Zanzibar Complicates Future ICC Probe

12 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Christopher Kidanka

The decision by Zanzibar's main opposition party the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) to join the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi to form a government of national unity, will complicate its role in any future investigation by the International Criminal Court into alleged atrocities during the October election.

In November, ACT-Wazalendo submitted a request to the ICC for an official inquiry into alleged atrocities committed against Zanzibaris in opposition and those who disputed the October election conduct and results.

But last week the party accepted CCM's invitation to join government and proposed its chairman and Zanzibar presidential contender Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, to be the First Vice President in a government of national unity.

Mr Hamad took oath of office pledging to serve in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

According to Zanzibar Constitution, a party that gets at least 10 per cent of the presidential votes will take the position of the First Vice President and form the government with the winning party.

Speaking to ACT-Wazalendo supporters in Zanzibar on Thursday, Mr Hamad said his decision to join government is in the best interest of the party.

He cited his former party, the Civic United Front, which boycotted the government after the 2015 election annulment, allowing the ruling CCM to rule unchallenged.

Ismail Jussa Ladhu, the ACT-Wazalendo member of the Central Committee who is back in Zanzibar after receiving treatment in Nairobi said that joining the government does not legitimise the "illegitimate election" but so that it can carry on the good fight of demanding electoral justice in future polls.

Chadema's deputy chairman, Tundu Lissu, now in exile, said, "I don't see how Maalim Seif and his lieutenants will co-operate with the ICC investigators to collect evidence and testify against their partners in government of national unity or their political masters in Dar es Salaam," he told The EastAfrican on e-mail.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Nigeria
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.