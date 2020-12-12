Western Sahara: SPLA Continues Bombing Moroccan Army for 28 Consecutive Day

11 December 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Bir Lehlou — The Sahrawi People's Liberation Army continued Thursday its attacks on the Moroccan military bases behind the wall of shame, said the Sahrawi Defence Ministry in its military communiqué No 28.

Units of the Sahrawi army pursued Thursday their attacks against the enemy's sites in the region of Echaydimia (Mehbes town), the region Fedret Legherab (town of Haouza), the region of Akouira Ouel Ablel in Mehbes and the region of Ariya in the same town, said the ministry in its communiqué.

The SPLA has carried out intense attacks against Moroccan military positions since the occupation forces violated the cease-fire agreement by attacking unarmed Sahrawi civilians during a peaceful demonstration in El-Guerguerart.

