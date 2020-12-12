Western Sahara: James Baker, III - Trump's Position On Western Sahara "Shocking and Deeply Disappointing'

11 December 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Washington — Former US Secretary of State, James A. Baker, III, strongly criticized outgoing President, Donald Trump, "deal" with Morocco over Western Sahara, in a written statement published today of which SPS received a copy.

He considered that the US President could have brokered a deal with Morocco like he did with previous Arab countries that normalized relations with Israel, but "not by cynically trading off the self-determination rights of the people of Western Sahara."

He therefore indicated that he agrees "with Senator James Inhofe when he characterized this development as 'shocking and deeply disappointing'."

Concluding that "it would appear that the United States of America, which was founded first and foremost on the principle of self-determination, has walked away from that principle regarding the people of Western Sahara. This is very regrettable," he wrote. (SPS)

