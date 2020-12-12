Western Sahara: Russia - Trump Is Violating International Law By Backing Morocco's Claims to Western Sahara

Martine Perret/UN Photo
Peacekeepers with the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) consult a map as they drive through vast desert areas in Smara, Western Sahara.
11 December 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Moscow (Russia) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mikhail Bogdanov, told journalists Today according to RT, that Trump's move to back Morocco's claims to sovereignty over the Western Sahara undermines international efforts in the region.

Bogdanov said on Friday that the deal was "a violation of international law," adding that "the UN has a goal to hold a referendum in Western Sahara. Everything that the Americans have done now is a unilateral decision that breaks international law and the decisions of the UN Security Council resolutions, which the Americans themselves voted for."

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his administration would recognize Western Sahara as part of Morocco, in exchange for the country opening up ties with Israel.

The move was rejected by various international organizations, mainly the UN, AU, EU, in addition to countries that voiced disagreement with Trump's stance. (SPS)

090/500/60

Read the original article on SPS.

More on This
U.S. Criticized for Backing Morocco Over W. Sahara Dispute
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Western Sahara Attacking Moroccan Military Bases - Report
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Nigeria
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.