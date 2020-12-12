Western Sahara: Russia - Trump Is Violating International Law By Backing Morocco's Claims to Western Sahara

Peacekeepers with the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) consult a map as they drive through vast desert areas in Smara, Western Sahara.

Moscow (Russia) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mikhail Bogdanov, told journalists Today according to RT, that Trump's move to back Morocco's claims to sovereignty over the Western Sahara undermines international efforts in the region.

Bogdanov said on Friday that the deal was "a violation of international law," adding that "the UN has a goal to hold a referendum in Western Sahara. Everything that the Americans have done now is a unilateral decision that breaks international law and the decisions of the UN Security Council resolutions, which the Americans themselves voted for."

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his administration would recognize Western Sahara as part of Morocco, in exchange for the country opening up ties with Israel.

The move was rejected by various international organizations, mainly the UN, AU, EU, in addition to countries that voiced disagreement with Trump's stance. (SPS)

090/500/60