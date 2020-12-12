Western Sahara: ANC - Rights of Saharawis and Palestinians to Self-Determination Shall Not Be Derailed By Trump's "Deal"

11 December 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Pretoria (South Africa) — The African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa issued a press release in reaction to Trump's position in favour of the occupation of Western Sahara, stating that Saharawi and Palestinian rights to self-determination shall not be derailed by Trump's "deal".

ANC criticized Trump's brokered deal "which would see the resumption of normal diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the state of Israel, in exchange for the US recognizing "Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory."

"The Kingdom of Morocco, a member of the African Union and therefore bound by its Constitutive Act and decisions, has no right to sovereignty over Western Sahara, a position recognized by countless resolutions of the African Union, the United Nations as well as the 1975 ruling of the International Court of Justice. It is only the people of Western Sahara that can make a decision about their own sovereignty and self-determination," the text asserts.

The Press release further considered that "the decision by the Kingdom of Morocco to resume normal diplomatic relations with the State of Israel is unfortunate, whilst the oppression and denial of self-determination of the Palestinian people continue unabated. The unalienable rights of the people of Western Sahara and Palestine to self-determination and freedom shall not be derailed by Trump's "deal". It is a sad day for the Kingdom of Morocco as the Chair of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (IOC) and as a custodian of Jerusalem, to accept Trump's transactional 'deal'."

In reaction to this new development, "ANC remains steadfast in its support for the right to self-determination of the peoples of Western Sahara and Palestine, as reflected in its Conference resolutions. It supports the position of the African Union and United Nations that these matters be resolved in a democratic, peaceful and urgent manner."

It is regrettable, the text concluded, "that outgoing President Trump in his last days in office tries to cement his legacy of reactionary foreign policies, that does not contribute to peaceful resolutions of conflicts in the world, but in fact, fuels hatred and conflict."

The ANC "calls on all international and progressive forces on the continent and the world to condemn this deal, and to continue to work for the implementation of UN and AU resolutions." (SPS)

090/500/60

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Nigeria
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.