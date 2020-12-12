Morocco: Gabon Welcomes U.S. Decision to Recognize Moroccan Sovereignty Over Its Sahara

Martine Perret/UN Photo
Peacekeepers with the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) consult a map as they drive through vast desert areas in Smara, Western Sahara.
11 December 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Libreville — The government of the Gabonese Republic welcomed, on Friday, the decision of the United States of America to recognize the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire region of the Moroccan Sahara and to open a US consulate in Dakhla.

The government also welcomed the phone call made by HM King Mohammed VI with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in which the Sovereign reaffirmed the unequivocal and unwavering position of the Kingdom of Morocco on the status of the holy city of Al Quds Asharif and its firm will to work for lasting stability in the Middle East with Palestine and Israel living side by side, said a statement from the Gabonese foreign ministry.

The government of the Gabonese Republic also expressed its satisfaction with the commitment made by HM King Mohammed VI and the President of the United States of America to work to resolve the crisis in the Gulf for the peace and stability of all Arab countries.

