Western Sahara: Israel and Morocco - UK Responds to Announcement of Normalisation

Martine Perret/UN Photo
Peacekeepers with the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) consult a map as they drive through vast desert areas in Smara, Western Sahara.
11 December 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

London — The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement on the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said:

"I welcome the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco, which is a positive step between two valued partners of the UK.

"The UK supports efforts to reach negotiated and mutually acceptable political solutions that provide for the self-determination of both the Palestinian people and the people of Western Sahara. Our position on the status of Western Sahara remains unchanged."

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

More on This
U.S. Criticized for Backing Morocco Over W. Sahara Dispute
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Western Sahara Attacking Moroccan Military Bases - Report
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Nigeria
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.