Western Sahara: Israel and Morocco - UK Responds to Announcement of Normalisation

Peacekeepers with the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) consult a map as they drive through vast desert areas in Smara, Western Sahara.

press release

London — The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement on the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said:

"I welcome the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco, which is a positive step between two valued partners of the UK.

"The UK supports efforts to reach negotiated and mutually acceptable political solutions that provide for the self-determination of both the Palestinian people and the people of Western Sahara. Our position on the status of Western Sahara remains unchanged."

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office