Nigeria: ICC Prosecutor Seeks Probe of Military, Boko Haram for Rights Abuses

12 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Festus Akanbi

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) yesterday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the war against Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Fatou Bensouda said in a statement quoted by Reuters that her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to believe" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, through murder, rape, sexual slavery, and torture. Judges must approve the request.

Bensouda's office has been reviewing the conflict between government forces and Boko Haram and its various splinter groups in Western and Northern Nigeria since 2010.

She said the office recognised that the vast majority of the crimes were attributable to non-state actors, but that it had also found a "reasonable basis" to believe that members of the Nigerian security forces had also committed crimes.

Bensouda's statement added that the court, set up in 2002 in The Hague, Netherlands, to prosecute atrocities when member states were unwilling or unable to do so themselves, was facing capacity constraints.

Bensouda's office in running investigations in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Central African Republic, Kenya, Libya, Ivory Coast, Mali, Georgia, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and a decision on whether to investigate alleged atrocities in the Palestinian territories is pending.

Bensouda's term is due to end June 15 and her successor has not yet been chosen.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Nigeria
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.