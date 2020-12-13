Morocco: U.S. Ambassador to Morocco Presents Full Map of Morocco Officially Adopted By U.S. Government

12 December 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The United States Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer presented, on Saturday in Rabat, the map of Morocco, including the southern provinces, which was officially adopted by the US government.

"I am delighted to present the map of the Kingdom of Morocco officially adopted by the US government," said Fischer during a press briefing held following the historic United States' decision to recognize the full sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara.

This map is the "tangible representation" of the courageous proclamation made by President Donald Trump two days ago, which recognizes Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara, he said.

He also underlined that he intends to offer this map as a present to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in recognition of the "bold" leadership of the Sovereign and His continuous and precious support for the deep friendship between the United States of America and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The US ambassador subsequently signed the full map of Morocco that the US government officially adopted.

The historic decision of the United States to recognize the full sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara was announced Thursday during a telephone call between HM King Mohammed VI and the American President Donald Trump.

As the first result of this sovereign initiative of great importance, the United States decided to open a consulate in Dakhla, with an essentially economic vocation, in order to encourage American investments and to contribute to economic and social development, for the benefit notably of the inhabitants of the southern provinces.

