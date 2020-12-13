South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses Nation On Developments in SA's Coronavirus Covid-19 Response, 14 Dec

13 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening, 14 December 2020, on developments in relation to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings today, Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President's Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The exact time of the President's address will be announced on Monday, 14 December.

The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.