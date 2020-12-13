Tanzania: Road Ahead of Poll Petitions Tough - Act-Wazalendo

13 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Opposition candidates for parliamentary seats seeking to challenge the October 28 election results in court face a number of hurdles, including financial ones.

For that to happen, they would be required to deposit Sh5 million security for every respondent in the case, incur costs to recruit lawyers and foot travel and accommodation costs for all.

Section 111(2) of the National Elections Act requires that in order for the Registrar of the High Court to fix date for hearing election petition, the petitioner has to pay court security costs, the amount not exceeding Sh5 million in each respect.

ACT-Wazalendo secretary general Ado Shaibu told Mwananchi Digital in an interview yesterday that election petitioners would be required to have Sh15 million for the candidate, returning officer and the Attorney General (AG) to be made respondents to the case.

"The amount is huge for most candidates bearing in mind that they have just come from elections, which were costly," he said, noting that petitioners will lose securities upon losing petitions.

He said also that election petitions need to be heard by the High Court forcing applicants to hire advocates and incur travel and accommodation costs.

