South Africa: Tears of Joy - Zama is the Winner of Idols South Africa Season 16!

Zama cried tears of joy as ProVerb announced that she had just sang her way to becoming the 16th winner of the Idols SA competition!

In the process, Zama walks away with a cool R1 million, a recording deal from Kalawa Jazmee, R150 000 worth of the latest Samsung products, the all-new Toyota Starlet 1.4, R100 000 worth of fashion from Truworths, a Kymco Xciting 400 scooter worth R120 000 and R80 000 worth of musical instruments from Yamaha.

Ten months ago, Zama and Mr Music joined hundreds of young South Africans who dreamt of becoming the next South African Idol. Today, that dream came true for Zama.

The Witbank-born winner took the leap to audition after encouragement from her loved ones. Despite her shy demeanour, she made it clear that she had the stage presence and star power to reach the top as this year’s Idol SA competition, with some of her performances bringing tears to judge Unathi Nkayi and praises from Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

With more than 20-million votes cast over the past week, tonight’s announcement came at the end of a musical feast that brought together some of the most renowned Mzansi acts all on one stage, showcasing the best talent South Africa has to offer. Performers included last year’s Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba, crowd favourite DJ Zinhle and Loyiso, Cassper Nyovest, Busiswa, Kamo Mphela, Reece Madlisa & Zuma, Ami Faku, Vusi Nova and the wonnderful Mzansi Gay Choir.

The night belonged to this year’s new talent, with the top 10 also returning for one last chance to perform on the Idols stage – and of course, lend their voices to support Zama and Mr Music.

Mr Music does not leave the stage empty-handed. The young man, who stood in a queue for more than 24 hours to get an opportunity to audition, walks away with R50 000 in cash from Samsung, along with some of the latest Samsung products, R50 000 in cash in an Old Mutual Money account and R50 000 worth of fashion from Truworths.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“We are excited that once again, Mzansi Magic has provided a platforms for young South Africans to launch their careers, and this season was no different. We would like to congratulate tonight’s winner as well as all the contestants that were part of this season. As the competition continues to open up the industry, we would like to also express our gratitude to our valued sponsors for all the amazing prizes that our winner will get, as well as thank all our viewers for taking time to vote,” said Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

With this season wrapped up, the hunt will soon be on for the 17 th Idol – but with one significant change. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all auditions will be held online. Hopefuls will need to record themselves and send a clip to Idols to throw their name in the hat to follow in the footsteps of Zama. Watch this space for more details.