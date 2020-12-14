Nigeria: Two Indians Kidnapped in Nigeria

13 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bidemi Akanbi

The two Indians were kidnapped on Wednesday, the police said.

The police in Oyo State, South-west Nigeria, on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of two foreigners in Ibadan, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the two foreigners, who are Indians, were kidnapped on Wednesday.

The whereabouts of the victims are still unknown as of the time of this report.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the two foreigners were kidnapped around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

They were kidnapped at a pharmaceutical firm near Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

They were said to be driving out of the company's premises when the kidnappers, who were trailing them, opened fire on their vehicle's tyres which forced the vehicles to a halt.

Their abduction joins a growing list of people, foreigners and Nigerians, kidnapped across Nigeria daily.

The latest such abduction was the kidnap of a yet to be confirmed number of secondary school students in Katsina State on Saturday.

Kidnapping for ransom has become common in many parts of Nigeria.

Police urge expatriates to be vigilant

The police in Oyo have confirmed the abduction of the two foreigners.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Mr Fadeyi told PREMIUM TIMES that police officers are on the trail of the criminals.

He, however, urged expatriates to be vigilant during this period.

"Modalities have been emplaced while concerted effort intensified to rescue them from their captor(s).

"Likewise, all expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful especially during this period.

'While security agencies should be alerted when they see any suspicious movement around their facilities," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.