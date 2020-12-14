Nigeria: Head of Lagos Disabled Office Hails T.B Joshua On Charities

The General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, Mr. Dare Dairo, has commended the Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T. B Joshua, for supporting people living with disabilities in Nigeria.

Dairo gave the appreciation yesterday in an interview with THISDAY, coming after the recently held International Day for the Disabled (IDD).

Speaking on Joshua's outreach through the instrumentalities of the SCOAN and Emmanuel TV, Dairo said the prophet had been helping those living with disabilities in so many ways.

According to him, this is practical Christianity, as he comes as a role model, whom we should all emulate.

He said: "COVID-19 or no, Prophet Joshua's support for the disabled is a sustained one; so going to the detail may not be necessary, as the Man of God is a humble man who does not like to flaunt his good gesture."

Dairo also thanked the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for doing everything possible to give people living with disabilities a sense of belonging.

"The government has been doing everything possible to give the disabled people a sense of belonging. The recently held IDD in Lagos was a memorable one," he stressed.