Ethiopia: PM Abiy, Hamdok Reach Understanding On Various Issues of Mutual Interest

Addis Ababa — The bilateral discussion held between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, with their respective delegations, wrapped up with an understanding on various issues that will further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, both leaders expressed the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Sudan as a basis for heightening the existing collaboration.

Abiy and Hamdok also exchanged views on the current situation in Ethiopia as part of their discussion between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Hamdok reiterated that his solidarity with the government of Ethiopia in the law enforcement operations it has been undertaking in Tigray Regional State, with recalling the support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in particular, and the Government of Ethiopia during Sudan's time of need.