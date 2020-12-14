Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Anthony Joshua On Victory Over Pulev

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday celebrated the decisive victory of Nigerian-British born boxer, Anthony Joshua over Bulgarian heavyweight boxer, Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night in London.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua had given boxing lovers around the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.

Buhari, who wished Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury, said the world champion has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians going with him.

Also congratulating the boxer, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, congratulated Anthony Joshua, for displaying "Ogun standard of excellence" in his World Boxing titles' defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Abiodun said the Ogun State-born Joshua has made Nigerians proud and restored confidence that in spite of the country's challenges, the Nation will overcome.

"I congratulate Anthony on this successful outing. May he continue with the winning streak ad infinitum," Abiodun prayed.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare also lauded the boxer on his victory over Pulev.

"We team up with other Nigerians to salute Anthony Joshua on his victory over Pulev. The courage, tenacity and-die hard spirit you displayed against Pulev is an attestation of your hard work, commitment and discipline which has kept you at the top.

National Telecommunications Company, Globacom also hailed the

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, who is a Glo ambassador for successfully defending his world boxing titles

Referring to the TVC, "Heart of a Champion", which was released by Globacom ahead of the fight, the company stated that Joshua's victory had further reinforced the message, "Champions go the distance and they go further".

Globacom said, "Like you stated in the television commercial, 'I was born hungry for success, it's the Nigerian way', you clearly demonstrated, right from the start of the fight, the determination to excel, the resilience and the 'can-do' spirit which Nigerians are known for, thus achieving the remarkable victory."

With 22 knockouts, Anthony Joshua's professional boxing record, after this victory now stands at 24 fights, 23 victories and one loss.

He is expected to lock horns with Tyson Fury, World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight champion in 2021 for the undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World title.