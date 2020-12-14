Zambia's Ex-VP Nevers Mumba Held in Congo

14 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Lusaka — Zambia's former vice president and opposition leader, Nevers Mumba, is being held by Congolese authorities in the DRC for investigations.

Pastor Mumba, a former televangelist and vice president under the late Levy Mwanawasa, manages a former governing outfit, Movement for Multiparty Democracy, which was dislodged from power in 2011 after a 20-year stay.

The party is scraping by with only a few members of Parliament as several of its members jumped ship.

Pastor Mumba is in Lubumbashi, according to a video he released to reporters.

"I have not been arrested. I have just been restricted until they do their preliminary investigations, trying to find out what exactly I'm doing in this country when there's heightened political activity," he said.

"I have been absolutely clear that nothing I have done contradicts provisions of the law of both Congo and Zambia. I came for business. I achieved what we came for... I did no politics in this country."

Zambia's Foreign Affairs minister, Joe Malanji, said that as a former vice president, pastor Mumba should have informed the government about his travel.

He added that any suggestions of intervention could be premature in the absence of official communication.

Local newspapers reported that Pastor Mumba was in Congo to solicit for funding from businessmen, a matter he did not address in the video.

It is unclear when Pastor Mumba will be released but unlikely that the situation may spark a diplomatic row between the countries.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.