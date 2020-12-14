Kenya: Maraga Has Run His Race, the Score Is Up to You

opinion

Last Friday was the last official working day of Chief Justice David Maraga and, in his own words, he may not have achieved everything that he wanted but he "retires a very happy man".

Justice Maraga, a self-effacing, conservative and highly spiritual man, was never expected to be radical. Succeeding a confirmed liberal and decorated democratic activist in Justice Willy Mutunga, Justice Maraga represented anything but what he turned out to be - strict upholder of the law, fearless in defending the Judiciary and a staunch defender of the right of citizens to access justice swiftly and conveniently.

History will undoubtedly remember him most prominently as the man whose court nullified the election of a president. It was unprecedented and quite unexpected to most, though perhaps not to the petitioners and their legal team that had put faith in the Supreme Court after they felt that they had been cheated at the ballot. That decision inspired adulation and loath in equal measure, for obvious reasons.

Presidential election

Nullifying a presidential election anywhere is not an easy decision. The verdict has far-reaching consequences on the candidates and millions of their often emotionally irrational followers.

Potential for conflict always attends such decisions. In Africa, particularly, it was unheard-of for a court to have the temerity to overturn the verdict of vote counters to award victory to someone. Harder still if the supposed victor was an incumbent.

For Maraga and his colleagues to find that the August 2017 election was not conducted in accordance with the Constitution and was, therefore, a nullity, was a courageous decision based on his now famous quote: "The greatness of a nation lies in its fidelity to its Constitution and strict adherence to the rule of law and above all, the fear of God".

He must have been aware of the consequences, which started immediately with President Kenyatta's angry declaration: "Maraga and his thugs have decided to cancel the election . . . we shall revisit." And revisit he did.

The President made sure that the Judiciary never got enough money to operate at the level of efficiency it promised. The Judiciary is now badly dented and urgently needs significant injection of capital.

Being denied budgetary allocations is one of the devious ploys used by the Executive to punish organisations or individuals seen as recalcitrant.

Integrity issues

Not only was the Judiciary not given money, the President has, for more than two years now, refused to assent to the request to appoint 41 judges to the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The President's excuse has been that he cannot sign off on appointments of people with integrity issues. This, coming after the candidates have gone through the interviewing and vetting process (including clearance by security and intelligence agencies), is the height of presidential mischief.

This refusal to appoint judges has almost crippled the Court of Appeal, which has been forced to scale back its operations for lack of judges to set up benches. It is a shameful instance of a President striking the Judiciary but hurting the Kenyan people.

But that did not frighten Maraga from delivering another legal kick to the President's shin - again purely a matter of fidelity to the rule of the law and the Constitution.

After the country's legislative organs failed to pass laws to fulfil the two-thirds gender rule as required by the Constitution, it fell on the Chief Justice to give an advisory opinion to the effect that the President now must dissolve both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is unlikely that the President will dissolve the two Houses, but that failure diminishes him more than it embarrasses the outgoing Chief Justice.

The latter will take pride in the fact that his application of the law and loyalty to the Constitution has exposed the hollowness of the President's claim to being a champion of democracy and protector of the Constitution.

That hypocrisy is driving the intention to create the office of the judiciary ombudsman in the contemplated constitutional amendment, to further erode this institution.

The Judiciary and the country will be much poorer for this. As for Chief Justice Maraga, he has handed in his performance sheet. Mark it as you wish, it is not his concern now.

tom.mshindi@bluecraneglobal.com, @tmshindi