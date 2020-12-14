Malawi: DPP Set to Resolve Leadership Wrangles Internally

11 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials say a special conflict resolution will be called which will resolve differences with the party "rebel" group led by party vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Party spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira could not give details on the meeting which follows Nankhumwa's decision to withdraw cases against the party and the party decision to suspend its decision to fire Nankhumwa, party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, party treasurer general Jappie Mhango and legislator in Mulanje Nthenda from the party.

The DPP has also pended its decision to remove Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition.

"The meeting will be held in camera," said Mpinganjira without revealing when and where the meeting will take place.

He however said ormer the conflict resolution meetings will address factions in the party.

At the moment, the party stands divided with one faction loyal to its President Peter Mutharika whilst another loyal to leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Besides, the battle for succession, the DPP membership is divided on who leads the party in Parliament as legitimate leader of opposition.

Two weeks ago the two sides met where it was agreed that Nankhumwa should seek an indefinite adjournment in a case in which he is challenging is his expulsion from party- to pave way for dialogue.

Nankhumwa sought the adjournment in the case pending the outcome of the discussions.

Mpinganjira said the meetings will start "soon."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.