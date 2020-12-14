Malawi: Govt Delays to Release K500m for Public Works Program

11 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Government has finally released K500 million for Enhanced Public Works Program which will enable beneficiaries buy the much-subsidized cheap farm inputs as well as food during the lean period.

However, there are concerns that the government has delayed in releasing the money as there are only a few weeks before the Affordable Input Program comes to an end.

The K500 million is for the implementation of the project under a pilot phase.

The program is a social protection scheme that aims to address these challenges by employing ultra-poor to build and maintain public infrastructure such as local roads and natural resource management systems.

Also, the EPWP will be on integrated watershed management (IWM) covering sub-projects such as land resource conservation, afforestation, environment and road infrastructure as well as sustainable livelihoods.

Hamilton Chimala, spokesperson for the National Local Government Finance Committee said that the initial response from community members is overwhelming.

The pilot phase is taking place in ten districts of Kasungu, Lilongwe, Dowa, Nkhotakota, Karonga, Chitipa, Chiradzulu, Balaka, Blantyre and Phalombe.

"We are upbeat that community members will fully utilize this, and we are also piloting the use of electronic payment systems not just meant to meet needs of people, but also ensure that all people are reached," said Chimala.

Currently, Chimala has said the e-payment systems is being used in Balaka where the First Capital Bank is paying beneficiaries through accounts.

