Kenya: Aisha Jumwa Under Fire for 'Insulting' Kingi, Joho

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has come under fire from Kilifi leaders for reportedly insulting governors Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa).

Ms Jumwa has been campaigning for Independent candidate for Msambweni by-election Feisal Bader, who is backed by Deputy President William Ruto.

At several rallies held by leaders allied to DP Ruto, Ms Jumwa has told residents that "the two governors should not bother you as they are failures who have not served you as expected of them".

"Governor Kingi should not worry you. He has nothing. He will do and change nothing here in Msambweni. In fact, he has ashamed us, the people of Kilifi, as he has become Joho's handbag. He says only what his counterpart says," Ms Jumwa said in one of the rallies.

"Pleasing a master"

But on Saturday, leaders from Kilifi accused Ms Jumwa of insulting the ODM leaders, saying she is doing so only to please her "master". Ms Jumwa is a staunch follower of DP Ruto.

Governor Kingi told off Ms Jumwa, saying she was not elected by the people of Malindi to insult fellow leaders, rather to represent them in Parliament.

"You were elected to represent us, but in Parliament you are so silent. You are waiting for the weekend to go and insult your governor. Do not shame us, the people of Kilifi," Mr Kingi said during the funeral of Malindi MCA's wife in Dabaso.

Call for unity

Kilifi Woman Representative Getrude Mbeyu said Ms Jumwa has mastered the art of insulting leaders, mostly Mr Joho and Mr Kingi.

"We have all been insulted by Ms Jumwa, and we are tired of these insults. Please show us the way, Mr Kingi, for you are our political elder. Unite us before you leave office in 2022."

Magarini MP Michael Kingi said Ms Jumwa has been insulting leaders who appear to be supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which she is opposing.

"I have been insulted in Magarini. She comes there and tells the people how useless their MP is. She was the county woman rep. What did she do then? She has realised that opposing BBI does not work and has now resorted to insults," he said.

"Enemies of the people"

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung'aro said those opposing the BBI are enemies of the people.

The former Kilifi South MP said the BBI provides opportunities for all citizens, saying those opposed to the initiative have ill motives.

"We will, for instance, get more constituencies here in Kilifi. The next governor will get more money. But do you know why they are worried? It is because BBI has recommended speedy prosecution and conclusion of corruption cases -- within two years," he said.

Ms Jumwa is against the push for the implementation of the BBI. She has been hitting out at Mr Kingi and Mr Joho, the key leaders who are pushing for the initiative at the Coast region.