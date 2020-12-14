Kenyan International Misses Out On Promotion in Sweden

Kenya international Eric Johana Omondi has missed out on a chance to feature in the Swedish top-tier (Allsvenskan) with Jonkopings Sodra after they lost 4-1 on aggregate in promotion/relegation playoffs against Kalmar on Sunday.

Hosts Kalmar won Sunday's return leg 1-0 to retain their spot in the top-flight league.

Jonkopings finished third in the regular season in the second-tier (Superettan), behind Halmstad and Degerfors to set up a date with Kalmar, who came home 14th out of 16 in Allsvenskan.

Halmstad and Degerfors gained automatic qualification to compete on the big stage next season.

Jonkopings lost 3-1 in the first leg on December 9. The Kenyan forward was an unused substitute in the first leg in which his team-mate Kevin Rodeblad scored at both ends with Sebastian Ring and Geir Andre Herrem adding a goal each in Jonkoping.

Omondi was given 30 minutes in the return match as he came in for Edin Hamidovic.

The 26-year-old had two decent chances in the game. He blazed over a shot four minutes after being thrown onto the pitch and had another effort blocked by Kalmar defenders in the 73rd minute.

Jonkopings' clearest chance of finding the target came in the 83rd minute when they were awarded a penalty. However, Kalmar goalkeeper Lucas Hagg-Johansson saved the penalty from Amir Al-Ammari.

Kenyan international defenders Joseph Okumu and Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma play in Allsvenskan for Elfsborg and AIK. The two clubs completed the top-tier this season in positions two and nine respectively.