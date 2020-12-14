Nigeria: 18 Army Generals Contract Covid-19

Eighteen Nigerian Army Generals are currently battling with novel coronavirus as they tested positive, Daily Trust has learnt.

It was gathered that the infected military officers contracted the virus during the botched Chief of Army Staff Conference 2020.

A senior military personnel at Army headquarters told Daily Trust that they may have contracted it from the late Maj. Gen. Johnson Irefin, who died few days ago.

"There is no doubt that they contracted it (COVID-19) during the just cancelled conference. We pray they get well soon," he said.

The source added the late General Irefin was said to have visited some of his colleagues at home before he attended the conference.

Thereafter, all the officers who attended the conference, their wives, and other members of their families who live with them, were directed to isolate themselves for a week by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).