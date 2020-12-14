Nigeria: Insurgents Attack Borno Town, Call for Prayers

Maiduguri — They came in 15 trucks - Army

Insurgents moving in convoy on Saturday attacked a village few kilometres away from Askira Uba town, Borno State.

An eye witness said the attackers suspected to be members of the Boko Haram group carried assault rifles and gained access into the town 'smoothly' on Saturday evening.

According to the witness, the attackers pressed toward the village with determination and did not encounter resistance.

The insurgents were said to have performed the Adhan (Muslim call to prayer) loudly in the village, the witness added.

There were conflicting reports on casualty figures and whether or not the insurgents have fled the village but the witness confirmed that two attackers, a soldier and a hunter were suspected to have been killed.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relation, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Colonel Ado Isa, in a statement, said the attackers arrived in 15 trucks allegedly from Sambisa Forest and were repelled by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He said one soldier died in the encounter while two others sustained injuries.

He said "troops captured four gun trucks from the criminals while some additional gun trucks were also destroyed by the Air Task Force that responded swiftly. Scores of the terrorists were killed and over 20 terrorists dead bodies were counted."

"Additionally, three boxer motorcycles, three Anti-Aircraft Guns, two PKT Machine Guns, 10 AK 47 Rifles and 13 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bombs as well as large cache of ammunition and other weapons were captured from the terrorists among others."