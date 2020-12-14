Nigeria: Insurgents Attack Borno Town, Call for Prayers

14 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

Maiduguri — They came in 15 trucks - Army

Insurgents moving in convoy on Saturday attacked a village few kilometres away from Askira Uba town, Borno State.

An eye witness said the attackers suspected to be members of the Boko Haram group carried assault rifles and gained access into the town 'smoothly' on Saturday evening.

According to the witness, the attackers pressed toward the village with determination and did not encounter resistance.

The insurgents were said to have performed the Adhan (Muslim call to prayer) loudly in the village, the witness added.

There were conflicting reports on casualty figures and whether or not the insurgents have fled the village but the witness confirmed that two attackers, a soldier and a hunter were suspected to have been killed.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relation, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Colonel Ado Isa, in a statement, said the attackers arrived in 15 trucks allegedly from Sambisa Forest and were repelled by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He said one soldier died in the encounter while two others sustained injuries.

He said "troops captured four gun trucks from the criminals while some additional gun trucks were also destroyed by the Air Task Force that responded swiftly. Scores of the terrorists were killed and over 20 terrorists dead bodies were counted."

"Additionally, three boxer motorcycles, three Anti-Aircraft Guns, two PKT Machine Guns, 10 AK 47 Rifles and 13 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bombs as well as large cache of ammunition and other weapons were captured from the terrorists among others."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.