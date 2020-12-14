Kenya: Gang Robs Businessman Manu Chandaria's Muthaiga Home

14 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Police are probing a robbery incident at businessman Manu Chandaria's home in Muthaiga that occurred early Monday morning.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Yakub Rashid said the robbers made away with money and other valuables that were in the house.

The thugs are reported to have disarmed an officer manning the premises and tied three watchmen with ropes before making way to the building in what police suspect to be an inside job.

Police are pursuing the robbers, some with gunshot wounds.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.