Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 136 New Infections, 119 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola has recorded 136 new positive cases of Covid-19, 119 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health authorities reported Friday evening in Luanda.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 update briefing, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said of the above mentioned, 44 infections have been detected in Cuanza Norte province (north), 39 in Luanda and 25 in Zaire (north).

Northern Cabinda has recorded 19, three in Lunda Sul (northeast), two in Benguela (centre) and one in Huíla (south), Bengo (north), Malanje (north) and Lunda Norte (northeast).

According to the official, the ages of the newly infected persons range from two to 73 years, involving 83 males and 53 females.

The recoveries have been recorded in the southeastern Cuando Cubango province with (61), 22 in Huíla, 19 in Luanda, eight in Cunene (south), six in Moxico (east), and three in Huambo (centre), with ages from one to 73 years.

The dead are three Angolan nationals from Luanda (two) and Zaire (one). Two are females, with ages from 73 to 78 years.

Angola's Covid-19 overall figures so far show 16,061 positive cases, 365 deaths, 8,798 recoveries and 6,898 active patients.