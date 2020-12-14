Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 136 New Infections, 119 Recoveries

11 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded 136 new positive cases of Covid-19, 119 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health authorities reported Friday evening in Luanda.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 update briefing, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said of the above mentioned, 44 infections have been detected in Cuanza Norte province (north), 39 in Luanda and 25 in Zaire (north).

Northern Cabinda has recorded 19, three in Lunda Sul (northeast), two in Benguela (centre) and one in Huíla (south), Bengo (north), Malanje (north) and Lunda Norte (northeast).

According to the official, the ages of the newly infected persons range from two to 73 years, involving 83 males and 53 females.

The recoveries have been recorded in the southeastern Cuando Cubango province with (61), 22 in Huíla, 19 in Luanda, eight in Cunene (south), six in Moxico (east), and three in Huambo (centre), with ages from one to 73 years.

The dead are three Angolan nationals from Luanda (two) and Zaire (one). Two are females, with ages from 73 to 78 years.

Angola's Covid-19 overall figures so far show 16,061 positive cases, 365 deaths, 8,798 recoveries and 6,898 active patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.