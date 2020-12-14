Kenya: Joyce Omondi Quits Switch TV

11 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Switch TV presenter Joyce Omondi has called it quits at Switch TV Kenya.

She made the announcement on Friday but stopped short of spelling out the reasons.

Omondi has hosted the breakfast show titled Full Circle with Joyce for the past two years.

"Today marked my last day on #FullCircleWithJoyce. It's been a great ride and I bless God for the opportunity to have hosted Kenya's only faith-based, lifestyle, TV, breakfast show! To God be all the glory! looking forward to sharing snippets of today's send off as well as highlights from the past two years soon!"

The award-winning gospel singer also thanked Switch TV's management, her colleagues and fans for the support they offered her during her tenure at her workstation.

"I want to give God glory for having the opportunity to help people start their day on such a positive note hope and inspiration and prayer even. Thank you to the entire management of Switch TV," said Joyce.

"The show will go on but my part in it has now come to an end. I believe that I have truly circled the circle and filled up the circle. This is as far as my journey takes me," said Joyce.

Omondi, who's previously worked at Citizen TV however did not reveal who will be replacing her as the host of the breakfast show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIp2yV_Hm-t/

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

