Angola Increases Daily ATM Cash Withdrawal Limits

10 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Daily ATM withdrawal and transfer limits and Automatic Payment Terminals (POS) will increase from AKz 50,000 to AKz 60,000, National Reserve Bank (BNA) has announced.

The measure enters into force 30 days after its publication, stated the BNA in a press release, reached Angop on Thursday.

The Central Bank sets the limits of money for Issuing Checks, operations in Electronic Machine network and Clearing and Settlement Systems.

As for paying by card, the BNA stipulated the amount of AKz 19.9 million. For the transfers by cards the amount stands at 5 million kwanzas.

The maximum amount per payment transaction for the Ministry of Finance and the National Social Security Institute is set at the limit of Akz 99.9 million.

For transfers initiated by card, the amount is Akz 5 million.

The maximum daily value of purchases at Automatic Payment Terminals, per payment card, is set at Akz 6 million.

As for charging of commissions on purchase transactions with the ATM card for an amount greater than 2,000 Kwanzas, whose maximum limit is 5,000 kwanzas, the amount to be charged must not exceed one percent of the purchase value.

This is applicable to Financial Institutions under the supervision of National Bank of Angola (BNA).

The Angolan interbank network increased the daily limit for withdrawing money from ATMs by 25 percent to 50,000 Kwanzas on April 1, 2016.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.