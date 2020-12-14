Angola Increases Daily ATM Cash Withdrawal Limits

Luanda — Daily ATM withdrawal and transfer limits and Automatic Payment Terminals (POS) will increase from AKz 50,000 to AKz 60,000, National Reserve Bank (BNA) has announced.

The measure enters into force 30 days after its publication, stated the BNA in a press release, reached Angop on Thursday.

The Central Bank sets the limits of money for Issuing Checks, operations in Electronic Machine network and Clearing and Settlement Systems.

As for paying by card, the BNA stipulated the amount of AKz 19.9 million. For the transfers by cards the amount stands at 5 million kwanzas.

The maximum amount per payment transaction for the Ministry of Finance and the National Social Security Institute is set at the limit of Akz 99.9 million.

For transfers initiated by card, the amount is Akz 5 million.

The maximum daily value of purchases at Automatic Payment Terminals, per payment card, is set at Akz 6 million.

As for charging of commissions on purchase transactions with the ATM card for an amount greater than 2,000 Kwanzas, whose maximum limit is 5,000 kwanzas, the amount to be charged must not exceed one percent of the purchase value.

This is applicable to Financial Institutions under the supervision of National Bank of Angola (BNA).

The Angolan interbank network increased the daily limit for withdrawing money from ATMs by 25 percent to 50,000 Kwanzas on April 1, 2016.