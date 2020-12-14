Kenya: Joey Muthengi Quits Capital FM

11 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Media personality Joey Muthengi has quit Capital FM's The Jam show.

She made the announcement on Friday through her social media platforms adding that she needed a 'break'.

She went on to appreciate fans for their love and support, promising to 'soon' be back on air.

"I just want to thank you all so much for embracing me on @thejam984 on @CapitalFMKenya. I will no longer be on that particular show but your support has meant the world to me. I need to take a break for now but I will be back n better as soon as I can. Hip Hop Heads unite!" said Joey.

She said the break was important for her mental health.

"I have always talked about the importance of mental health. The other day I tweeted that I was tired. Twitter wasn't kind about that but I never regret being open and honest about how I'm feeling. So if I need a break, that's all that is fam," She added.

Joey has been at Capital FM for about a year and seven months. She came in as a replacement for Cess Mutungi who hosted 'The Jam984' for 10 years.

For the time she was at Capital FM, Joey hosted the show alongside Martin Kariuki. She has previously worked as a show host at Citizen tv.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.